Microsoft has released new Office Insiders Preview builds for Mac users on Current and Beta Channels, adding some new features and bug fixes.

Current Channel Office Insiders on Mac are getting Office Build 16.63.22070500, which introduces some new features to PowerPoint and Excel. PowerPoint users are getting a new Cameo feature that allows you to insert a live camera feed anywhere in your presentation. To use it in your slide show, just select Insert > Cameo.

Office Build 16.63.22070500 also adds the ability to resize your Conditional Formatting Manager dialog boxes. It means you can see more rules at one time and view the entire formula and range of your rules. To use the feature, go to the Home tab and select Conditional Formatting > Manage Rules. Now, you can simply drag the edges of the dialog box and resize it as needed.

Office Build 16.63.22070500 (Current Channel)

Microsoft has also released an Office Preview build for Beta Channel subscribers on Mac. However, unlike the Current Channel, there are no new features for the Beta Channel users. Instead, you get a good set of important fixes for issues found in Excel.

In other Office-related news, Microsoft released Office Version 2207 Build 15427.20000 for Windows users, allowing users to disable specific types of automatic data conversions, thus eliminating the need for you to worry about Excel converting your data to a format you didn’t want and weren’t expecting. It also introduced bug fixes and other changes.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Current and Beta Channel subscribers on Mac, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.