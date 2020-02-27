Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X users are now complaining about an issue that makes it harder for them to write using the Surface Pen. The issue is widely reported on both Reddit and Microsoft Forum, but Microsoft is yet to acknowledge it.

Users are reporting about inaccurate detection of Surface Pen when palm rests on the screen. To be more specific, as soon as palm makes contact with the screen, the levels of pressure detection fall from 4096, which is normal, to 5 to 20, making Surface Pen experience on Surface Pro 7 and Pro X worse.

Some users claimed to have got a replacement for their faulty Surface devices, but they’re facing the exact same issue even on the new device.

“I’m also having this issue on a regularly basis. Sometimes the pen seems to be jumping around by more than 5 mm, making it extremely hard to write. Unfortunately when calling support they didn’t know that issue. Because of other issues they already sent me a second Surface Pro 7 which has the exactly same issues,” a user wrote on Microsoft Forum.

Another user corroborated a similar story by saying “Surface Pro 7 (i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD) here; exact same issue with staircase pressure curve when hand is touching the screen at the same time (no other issues with offset etc). Had this from day 1, currently on win10 build 18363. Problem exhibits itself both on battery and with power supply connected (tried both the one that came with the device and power via USB-C from a monitor). Really ruins the inking experience, hope this will be diagnosed and fixed soon.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that before Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X users, Surface Laptop 3 users complained about “hairline cracks on the screen“. So as of now, there are a total of three different Surface devices that are causing problems.

While the issue that appeared in the Surface Laptop 3 is likely to be a design flaw, in the case of Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X, it’s the software that appears to be at fault. Again, there is nothing that came from Microsoft as of yet.

via Windowslatest