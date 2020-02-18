We reported a week ago on a potential design defect with the Surface Laptop 3 after multiple users reported seeing hairline cracks on the screen without any history of falls or other force on the screen.

One for example said:

I purchased my Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5in, model 1868) in Matte Black on the 28th of December 2019 (two weeks ago). My device has been carefully sitting on my desk in it’s box since purchase. It has not been dropped or damaged in any way. Yet I noticed after I set it up that it has a hairline crack in the glass on the right hand side of the screen. I am not sure if it was there when I first got it out of the box because it is hard to notice.

Another user wrote “We have the exact same issues here. Crack across the top RH corner. My wife used the laptop at work for less than 4 days and the cracker appeared. No other physical marks or scratches as she is super careful with all her tech. Microsoft quote $794 to replace it and tell me to take it to JB at Highpoint.”

Now Microsoft has responded to the issue with a statement to ZDNet saying they are investigating the reports:

“A limited number of Surface Laptop customers have contacted Microsoft and have reported screens that have cracked through no fault of their own. We are evaluating the situation and investigating the root cause of the claims.”

Some have speculated that it could be due to the Aluminium chassis. Surface Laptop 3 was the first laptop from Microsoft that was offered in both soft Alcantara finish as well as the Aluminium finish. As one user noted, “when I close the screen, I can see where the crack starts is right on the edge of where the aluminium bezel is channelled out for the keyboard. They line up perfectly. ”

Have any of our readers run into this issue? Let us know below.