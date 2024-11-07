Intel and AMD users may need to wait for a little while.

Microsoft has recently added yet another AI-powered feature to the classic Paint besides Cocreator. It’s called generative fill and erase—like how it is on Adobe Photoshop—and it’s currently available for Windows 11 insiders with a Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC.

With generative fill, you can edit and add details with text prompts while maintaining the existing style of the artwork, while generative erase helps remove unwanted objects by filling in the background naturally.

If you have a Copilot+ PC with an Intel or AMD processor rather than a Snapdragon, you’ll access these features slightly later, similar to the Super Resolution feature. Microsoft previously announced that the latter would be available for Copilot+ PCs with Intel and AMD chips starting in November, so it’s safe to expect a similar projection for Paint’s generative fill & erase features.

With this update, Microsoft also says that it’s upgrading the Cocreator tool on Paint, which now features an improved diffusion-based model for faster, moderated results. The Image Creator tool, previously known as Bing Image Creator, is also expanding to more regions.

The news actually came at a bit of an ironic time, as Microsoft has just officially deprecated Paint 3D, a once-staple feature from Windows 10. What’s more ironic is that the Redmond tech giant once boasted that it would replace the classic Paint, which has been running for decades.

Kind of like the final nail on the coffin. Ouch.