Here's your reminder that Paint 3D's end of life is coming today

Microsoft is officially killing Paint 3D. The graphics design app was a staple feature of Windows 10 in the past, but after its seven-year run, Paint 3D is heading off to its sunset today, November 4, 2024.

The Redmond tech giant first announced Paint 3D’s deprecation back in August this year, with a pop-up message that greets users whenever they open the app—which, we may add, still has Windows 10 looks and design language all around it.

The warning states that, as of November 4, 2024, Paint 3D will no longer be available in the Microsoft Store or receive any future updates. A link to Microsoft’s resource site for deprecated features is also provided with folks already saying goodbye on the app’s page on the Store and on online forums.

That’s somewhat ironic, given that Microsoft once promoted Paint 3D as a successor to classic Paint back in 2017. Now, however, classic Paint has emerged as the favored option, even gaining new AI features like Co-Creator and more.

You can still download the app’s installer via a third-party website, though, by clicking on this link (RG-Adguard), copy Paint 3D’s link from the Store, and paste it to the text box on the site.

This little reminder comes at a crucial time as Microsoft is slowly preparing Windows 10 loyal users to migrate to the latest Windows 11. Earlier, the company shared an update on the process, saying that you need to purchase a $30-priced Extended Security Update (ESU) if you want to give your Windows 10 PC another year of life.