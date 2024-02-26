Microsoft's Azure Operator Insights to Copilot AI to help you solve customer service calls

You can use generative AI when taking calls to understand possible actions to take.

Microsoft recently announced the limited preview of Copilot in Azure Operator Insights, a noteworthy addition to AI-powered network management solutions. This unveiling coincides with the rollout of Azure Operator Call Protection, using AI to detect spam calls.

As for Copilot in Azure Operator Insights, it’s pretty much self-explanatory: you can use generative AI when taking calls to understand what the data means and possible actions to take throughout the conversation.

Think of Copilot in Azure Operator Insights like Air AI, but instead of acting like a human in customer service calls, it helps understand problems and make decisions easier.

And it’s been used by the industry, too. Microsoft also mentions that Copilot in Azure Operator Insights has high-profile clients like Three UK and partners such as Amdocs, Accenture, and BMC Remedy. Three UK also uses Copilot to quickly assess network health and customer service quality, a task that previously took weeks or months.

Azure Operator Call Protection, as mentioned, also uses AI to combat scam calls. Azure AI first transcribes the call into text, and then checks for fraud. If a call seems fishy, Azure Text-to-Speech can turn the text into a warning audio, or send a summary text during the call.