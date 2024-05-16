Microsoft's Activision formed an internal studio, Elsewhere Entertainment, for narrative-driven AAA games

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Activision, owned by Microsoft, announced the formation of Elsewhere Entertainment, a brand new game development studio based in Warsaw, Poland. This studio’s mission is clear: craft a brand new, genre-defining, narrative-driven AAA franchise. Some examples of narrative-driven AAA games are The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more.

The team behind Elsewhere Entertainment is anything but ordinary. These are industry veterans who has credits on iconic franchises like The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, and more.

This news comes as a surprise, considering Activision’s heavy focus on Call of Duty titles. The studio will have full access to Activision’s vast resources to help in development and production.

Built from the ground up, Elsewhere Entertainment is a premier and standalone studio dedicated to establishing an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas. The team’s underlying mission encourages everyone to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games.

With a team of industry veterans and Activision’s backing, Elsewhere Entertainment can definitely deliver a groundbreaking narrative-driven game. Stay tuned for more news on this development.

