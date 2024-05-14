Microsoft-owned Activision reportedly working on new IP, now hiring more people to join

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s aggressive acquisitions of several studios and companies have somewhat been backfiring. The Redmond tech giant is under pressure to deliver original content, and while Starfield made a big fuss last year, it wasn’t enough that several Bethesda studios were forced to close.

And now, Activision, the Microsoft-owned gaming studio behind the Call of Duty franchise, is reportedly hiring more people to join a new team to propel “the development of a new IP.”

Internet users spotted a new hiring listing for a director of animation engineering on Activision’s career website. The entry details that the new role will see the director helping in directing the company’s game engine technology and collaborating closely with other directors across the project, for “the next 5 years and beyond.”

“As a leader on the project, you’ll help take the studio and our game from great to even better—with a focus on inclusivity, mutual respect (for ourselves and our players), thoughtfulness, empathy, professionalism, and collaboration,” the listing reads.

IP is short for “intellectual property.” That means, Activision may be working either on a new game, a new franchise, or a new service. We’re still unsure about it, especially as Microsoft laid off 1,900 people from its gaming department not too long ago which affected ABK employees, too.

But, rumors on Activision working on a new IP have been circulating around a long, long time ago. While it’s not entirely a new IP, some also speculated that this would be for a new COD spin-off, but more details may surface later.

A little while ago, folks over at VG24 also shared that Activision is trying to fill up “multiple senior staff” for roles like creative directors, design directors for combat AI, and more.