Microsoft Your Phone app currently lets you make phone calls, send and receive text messages, view photos stored in your smartphones, and a few other things. On Samsung’s Unpacked event, which took place yesterday, Microsoft announced an exciting new feature that lets you seamlessly access all your phone apps directly on your Windows 10 PC via Your Phone app. Luckily, this new feature doesn’t mark the end of Microsoft’s effort in bridging the gap between an Android smartphone and a Windows 10 PC.

The Redmond giant is working on another exciting new feature for Your Phone. According to famous Microsoft watcherÂ ALumia, Microsoft is working on a new feature that will let users pin/unpin notifications in the Your Phone app. In the Notifications section of the app, you’ll now get a three-dot view on the right side of every notification. Clicking on the three-dot view will give the option to pin or unpin a notification. Below is the visual representation of how the feature will work.

Unfortunately, we currently don’t know when the feature will be available for general users. But we can expect the feature to become available for the Windows Insiders before anyone else. Worse, we don’t know when the ability to pin notifications will be available for Windows Insiders, either.

How many of you’re excited about the feature? Let us know in the comments below.