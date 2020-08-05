Samsung has launched a bunch of new products, including the much-awaited Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 at its Unpacked event. Apart from the new hardware, the event also saw some exciting announcements coming from Microsoft.

Microsoft has announced two major new features for Samsung Galaxy Note20 devices. One of the exciting features is ‘Sync to Microsoft OneNote,’ and as you may have guessed it from the name, the feature brings Samsung Notes and Microsoft OneNote closer by making it possible for you to jot down notes in Samsung Notes and access it in OneNote. In other words, What you jot down in Samsung Notes automatically populates on OneNote and Outlook in PC. You will also be able to sync Samsung Reminders from your Galaxy Note20 to your Windows 10 PC across Microsoft To Do, Outlook and Microsoft Teams experiences. However, we still don’t know whether or not the feature will be exclusive to Galaxy Note20.

Another new feature that Microsoft announced today is the ability to seamlessly access all your phone apps directly on your Windows 10 PC. You will be able to launch multiple phone apps on your PC and thus, you’ll be able to enjoy the best of your social media feeds, connect with friends, and order dinner, and so much more. However, the ability to run multiple apps simultaneously will be available later this year.

In order for the feature to work seamlessly, you must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC. Also, your Galaxy device must be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC.

Microsoft didn’t give us enough clarity on whether the ability to access phone apps on Windows 10 PC will be exclusive to Galaxy devices that support ‘Link to Windows’. Meanwhile, you can find out all the Samsung Galaxy devices that support ‘Link to Windows’ here.