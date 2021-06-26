Microsoft: Windows 10 devices will get Windows 11 free upgrade only in 2022

We already know that Microsoft will release Windows 11 later this year. Microsoft has also confirmed that Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday. Now, Microsoft has clarified the actual release schedule of Windows 11.

New devices running Windows 11 will be available in 2021.

Windows 11 upgrade for existing Windows 10 devices will begin in 2022 and it will be delivered over several months.

If you can’t wait until 2022, you will be able to manually upgrade your Windows 10 device to Windows 11 once we have the final Windows 11 RTM build in late 2021. If you want to experience Windows 11 even before that, you can join the Windows Insider program. Windows Insiders will get Windows 11 builds starting next week.