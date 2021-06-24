Microsoft: Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft today announced Windows 11 OS with several new features and improvements, you can read about it in detail here. Microsoft also confirmed that Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday.

You can confirm if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11 using the PC Health Check app. Microsoft is working with its retail partners to make sure Windows 10 PCs you buy today are ready for the upgrade to Windows 11.

Windows 11 timeline:

The free upgrade will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs this holiday and continuing into 2022.

An early build of Windows 11 will be available to the Windows Insider Program members next week.

Source: Microsoft