Microsoft and its partners announce several new Windows 11 Pro EDU and Windows 11 SE devices

Microsoft today announced the availability of several new education focused devices running Windows 11 and Windows 11 Pro EDU.

The recently announced Surface Laptop SE is now available for purchase for education market customers. In addition to that, Microsoft’s partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JP-IK, Lenovo and Positivo have announced Windows 11 and Windows 11 Pro EDU devices today targeting the education market. You can learn more about the new devices here.

Back in November 2021, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 optimized for education experiences. Windows 11 SE differs from the existing Windows 11 versions including Windows 11 Education in many ways. You can learn more about the new Windows 11 SE OS here.

Source: Microsoft