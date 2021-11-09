Microsoft announces Surface Laptop SE, the most affordable Surface at just $249

Microsoft today announced Surface Laptop SE, the most affordable Surface device at just $249. The Surface Laptop SE is powered by the new Windows 11 SE OS and it is specifically made for K-8 students. It comes with an 11.6-inch screen, front-facing 720p HD camera and stereo speakers. Surface Laptop SE also offers new levels of repairability for IT admins.

Components like the display, battery, keyboard and motherboard can be easily repaired onsite. The Surface Laptop SE also features Surface’s best-in-class typing experience, ability to edit UEFI code to improve power management and more.

Surface Laptop SE joins other Surface products like Surface Go 3, and Surface Laptop Go currently seen in the classroom. With a new entry price of only $249.99, the richness of Windows 11 SE, and Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Surface Laptop SE further eliminates the barriers that can get in between students and learning.

Source: Microsoft