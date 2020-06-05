Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows 10 has received an important update. Taking the app to version 20.10420.5165.0, the update has added an important new feature alongside regular bug fixes and quality improvements.

Talking about the new feature, with the latest update installed, you’ll be able to assign template items to your teammates and the Whiteboard app will then automatically include these in your email summary. The exact same feature recently rolled out to the Microsoft Whiteboard iOS app. You can read the official changelog below.

You can now assign template items to your teammates and Whiteboard will automatically include these in your email summary.

This release also contains regular bug fixes and quality improvements.