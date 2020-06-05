Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows 10 has received an important update. Taking the app to version 20.10420.5165.0, the update has added an important new feature alongside regular bug fixes and quality improvements.
Talking about the new feature, with the latest update installed, you’ll be able to assign template items to your teammates and the Whiteboard app will then automatically include these in your email summary. The exact same feature recently rolled out to the Microsoft Whiteboard iOS app. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
- You can now assign template items to your teammates and Whiteboard will automatically include these in your email summary.
- This release also contains regular bug fixes and quality improvements.
Recently, Microsoft also added support for hyperlinks in the iOS Microsoft Whiteboard app. The feature will automatically generate a thumbnail based on the link you paste.
You can download and install the Microsoft Whiteboard app on your Windows 10 PC from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app, or if you have Microsoft Whiteboard installed on your PC, you can check for an update. If you’re not interested in the iOS app, you can also check out the Microsoft Whiteboard web app and it’s available across devices.