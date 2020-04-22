Microsoft has released a new update for the Microsoft Whiteboard app for iOS users. The new update bumps the app to v20.10406.0.5006 and brings support for hyperlinks. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update.

Hyperlinks! Paste a link into your Whiteboard and we’ll automatically generate a thumbnail based on your link. This release also contains regular bug fixes and quality improvements.

If you use Microsoft Whiteboard on iOS then you can head to the Apple App Store and download the latest update. Microsoft recently added hyperlinks support for Whiteboard on Windows 10 as well.