Microsoft Whiteboard for iOS has received an update. The update an important new feature and regular bug fixes and quality improvements. But most importantly, the update will now require you to run iOS 12 or later.

Talking about the new feature, with the latest update installed, you’ll be able to assign template items to your teammates, and Whiteboard will then automatically include these in your email summary. You can see the official changelog below.

Recently, Microsoft also added support for hyperlinks in the iOS Microsoft Whiteboard app. The feature will automatically generate a thumbnail based on the link you paste.

You can download and install the Microsoft Whiteboard app on your iOS device from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app. If you’re not interested in the iOS app, you can also check out the Microsoft Whiteboard web app and it’s available across devices.