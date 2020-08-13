Microsoft was planning to split Halo Infinite into multiple pieces before the game’s delay the other day.

Speaking on Rogue One writer Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking Twitch show, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that there were talks to to release the flagship title in chunks to meet the November release date of the Xbox Series X.

Spencer started by apologising to Xbox and Halo fans alike for the delay. “Let me start just by recognising the fans and the fact that it is a bummer,” Spencer apologized. “It is disappointing to people, it’s disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo Infinite and the Xbox Series X.”

“In the end, I have to make the right decision. The strength of the Halo franchise — the health and ability of the team… are things tracking toward the quality of where you want the game?”

Spencer continued to explain that there were plans to release the game in a half-finished state, but that they felt that it wasn’t the type of launch Halo deserved.

“It just didn’t feel, to all of us, like the Halo release that we would want,” Spencer explained. “I’ll apologise to the fans, because I never like to set up expectations and then not hit them, but I also believe we’re making the right decision, in the long run, for both Xbox and Halo and our customers.”

Halo Infinite’s delay didn’t come as a surprise. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, developer 343 Industries saw many issues with moving to remote working for the first time. While Xbox’s Project xCloud helped, that was months after the massive development team had moved away from the studio.