Microsoft wants to make typing Copilot prompts easier with new autocomplete & rewrite features

These new features will be available "in the coming months"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft wants everyone to use Copilot. There’s no secret in that. The Redmond company goes as far as using OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 Turbo model even for the free tier. And now, Copilot is getting auto-complete, rewrite, and a bunch of other AI features “in the coming months.”

As announced on Wednesday, Microsoft will soon roll out the auto-completion feature. It can be pretty handy when you’re typing prompts on Copilot and it works just like how it is on email apps or even Google Chrome’s address bar.

You can also rewrite the prompts before hitting Enter. Once you’re done typing, there’s a small button on the left bottom of the text box to “Elaborate your prompt.” Or, you can also see personalized tips based on what you’ve been doing in Copilot lately on “Catch Up,” and even manage custom prompts for your team a lot easier in Copilot Lab.

“AI requires more context — just like when you delegate work to a direct report or colleague. But for many, staring down that empty prompt box feels like facing a blank page,” Microsoft’s CVP for AI at Work, Jared Spataro, says in the announcement. These features will then be available for folks with Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plan.

The announcement itself is a part of Microsoft and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn’s initiative to popularize AI at work. The popular professional networking platform, which gained over a billion dollars in revenue recently, joined the Redmond company for the annual Work Trend Index to reveal how AI impacts the workforce.

“We surveyed 31,000 people across 31 countries, identified labor and hiring trends from LinkedIn, analyzed trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals and conducted research with Fortune 500 customers,” Spataro also said.

While the rise of AI can be scary (even for OpenAI’s boss), the companies found that three in four knowledge workers (or 75%) now use AI at work. an overwhelming majority of power users (90%) say AI makes their overwhelming workload more manageable.