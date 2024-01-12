We're advancing way too fast with AI. Even OpenAI boss is scared about it

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

AI this, AI that. We’ve gone from manually typing for ideas on search engines to ChatGPT’s wonders in a span of just a few years. It’s all exciting and all, but have you ever wondered and thought, “Maybe we’re going too fast with this?”

You’re not the only one. Even OpenAI’s boss, the company behind the AI chatbot, is scared about it. Sam Altman has recently joined Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates in a recent episode of Unconfuse Me podcast to talk about everything AI.

During the 30-minute talk, Altman reveals a lot of interesting thoughts about this tech. Besides promising video support for ChatGPT “in the next two years” or so, the prominent face of the AI boom shares his thoughts on how humanities are standing during this period.

“The thing that is a little daunting is, unlike previous technology improvements, this one could improve very rapidly,” says Gates.

“That’s the scary part. It’s not that we have to adapt,” Altman answers, “Each technological revolution has gotten faster, and this will be the fastest by far. That’s the part that I find potentially a little scary, is the speed with which society is going to have to adapt, and that the labor market will change.”

And rightfully so: in the same talk, Altman also teases that the team has been working to delve into physically demanding blue-collar industry and robotics. Maybe ChatGPT will be machinery standard in the future? Who knows.

“We started robots too early, so we had to put that project on hold. It was hard for the wrong reasons … But we have always planned to come back to it,” Altman says.

Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates – Episode 6 is now out on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and YouTube.