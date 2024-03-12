Microsoft Copilot now uses GPT-4 Turbo model even for free tier users

Microsoft today announced a significant upgrade to its Copilot AI assistant, now fully integrating OpenAI’s cutting-edge GPT-4 Turbo language model across its user base. This move follows a successful testing phase with select Copilot Pro and free tier users. Copilot Pro subscribers will retain the exclusive ability to toggle back to the standard GPT-4 model for specialized use cases.

Evolution of Copilot

Initially launched as Bing Chat, Microsoft’s Copilot leverages OpenAI’s powerful language models to revolutionize software development. Its early iterations relied on GPT-3.5, with a subsequent upgrade to GPT-4 offering substantial improvements. The integration of GPT-4 Turbo marks another major leap forward in Copilot’s capabilities.

Turbocharged Performance

GPT-4 Turbo is renowned for its speed, accuracy, and ability to handle complex, long-form tasks. Copilot users can expect faster code generation, more insightful suggestions, and improved overall responsiveness. This translates to increased productivity and a smoother coding experience.

As Copilot continues to evolve, Microsoft remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AI assistance. Whether you’re a developer, writer, or business professional, Copilot is your trusted companion on the journey to productivity.