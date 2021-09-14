Microsoft has announced the latest Xbox App for Windows 10 update lets you stream Xbox games for the cloud or your console directly to your PC.

Starting today, the Xbox app on Windows 10 will include support for playing Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud, as well as playing games directly from your console with Xbox remote play.

While you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) on the Xbox App, Xbox remote play will be free to use so long as you have a Windows 10 PC, an internet connection, and an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console.

To make games as good as possible, Xbox has been steadily improving their Remote Play feature, which now supports game streaming at “1080p up to 60fps.” Microsoft has also been busy at work “adding the ability to play select Xbox 360 and Xbox Original games, which has been one of the most highly-requested features.”

Alongside the improvements to the Xbox App, Microsoft has just revealed the next collection of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout this latter half of September, with eight day one releases to look forward to playing.