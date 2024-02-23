Gmail? Elon Musk thinks otherwise; it's Xmail time

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Elon Musk, who previously hinted about Grok 1.5, has now hinted at the launch of XMail, a new email service designed to compete with Google’s established Gmail platform. This news is amidst ongoing discussions about user privacy and data security in online communication platforms.

While an official launch date for XMail remains unclear, Musk’s statement, “It’s Coming,” has generated interest within the tech industry. Many see this move as a strategic entry by X into the email service market, which Gmail currently dominates.

It’s coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

The potential impact of XMail on the email landscape remains to be seen. It is still unknown whether it introduces groundbreaking features or leverages seamless integration with other X platform services. It is also unclear how Gmail will respond to this new competitor, if at all.

Lately, Musk has been super vocal, metaphorically, against Google and its AI model Gemini on X. Here is the list of Tweets:

The problem is not just Google Gemini, it’s Google search too https://t.co/8fuNzfpA3S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

I just typed in a Google query on my phone and the top two choices are pro censorship! pic.twitter.com/NC9nIi2GcV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

It is important to note that this development is still in its early stages, and the true impact of XMail on the email landscape remains to be seen.