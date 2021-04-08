Almost exactly two years after discontinuing Microsoft Translator for Windows 10 Mobile, Microsoft has announced that it will also remove the Microsoft Translator app for Windows 10 from the Store today.

Microsoft writes:

The Microsoft Translator app for Windows desktop will no longer be available for download, beginning April 8, 2021. If you have already downloaded the desktop app, it will continue to work however technical support and updates to the service will no longer be provided. This does not affect any other translation features in Microsoft products that use the Microsoft Translator service.

The app and service will still be available on iOS, Android and on the web as Translator for Bing and being integrated into Microsoft’s Office apps.

The reason for the move is unclear, but it seems likely Microsoft no longer wanted to maintain an underused app.

The app will continue to work until it breaks, so if you want to hang onto it for a while you can download it from the link below.

via Plaffo.