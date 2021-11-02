Microsoft announces new Azure OpenAI Service that provides access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 models

Today, Microsoft announced Azure OpenAI Service, a new Azure Cognitive Service that will provide access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 models with enterprise capabilities such as security, compliance and scale. This new service can be used summarization of content, code generation and others. This new Azure OpenAI Service is currently available by invitation only.

In addition to the new Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft announced several new updates to Azure Cognitive Services, read about them below.

Azure Cognitive Service for Language consolidates capabilities previously available in Text Analytics, QnA Maker and Language Understanding into a unified service, while also introducing the new Language Studio. This improves the developer experience by providing different language capabilities in a single place versus multiple services.

A commitment tier pricing model for Azure Cognitive Services designed to give high-volume customers a more cost-efficient, predictable and scalable alternative to the current pay-as-you-go model. Customers can use large volumes of the service at a discount by making regular payments up front for a set capacity.

