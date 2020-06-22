Back in January this year, Microsoft announced walkie talkie feature for Microsoft Teams alongside a number of other new features for businesses that use Microsoft’s collaboration tool. Microsoft promised that it’d bring the feature to Teams in the first half of this year.

And now, it looks like Microsoft is going to be able to keep its promise as the development of the walkie talkie feature for Teams is almost complete, and we’re hearing that the company is going to make the feature available as a public preview for Android users from mid-July(via Dr. Windows).

For those who don’t know, the upcoming walkie-talkie feature will turn your smartphone or tablet into a walkie talkie. The feature will enable employees to communicate easily and safely with each other. The push-to-talk feature will use your cellular data or a WiFi connection to function. “Unlike analog devices with unsecure networks, customers no longer have to worry about crosstalk or eavesdropping from outsiders,” says Emma Williams, a Microsoft corporate vice president.

According to Microsoft, the walkie talkie feature is designed to empower “firstline workers,” and will help connect team members across departments and locations.

Microsoft Teams competitor, Slack is currently missing the push-to-talk feature, and this will definitely give Teams a slight edge over its competitor.