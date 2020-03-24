Microsoft has rolled out a new update for its Teams iOS app. The new update brings all the features that were announced for the Microsoft Teams Android app and bumps the app to v2.0.4. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update.

Turn on live captions during a meeting or group call

View shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call

PSTN callers will hear music while they are on hold

Get a link to channels to share with others

Long press the app icon for a shortcut to make a call

Get a tone and vibration alert for incoming calls while on a call

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Microsoft Teams has been immensely popular as companies ask employees to work from home. Recently, Microsoft shared that they saw a 500% increase in the usage of Microsoft Teams meetings, calling, and conferences in China. They also saw a 200% increase in Teams usage on mobile devices.

You can download the updated app from the iTunes Store.