Microsoft Teams for Android updated with live captions support and more

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft Teams app in Google Play Store. This v1416 update comes with three new features along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

First, you can now enable live captions during a meeting or group call. With live captions feature, Teams app can detect what’s said in a meeting and present real-time captions for those who need it. Live captions feature is only available in English (US) language.

Second, you can now view shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call. Third, PSTN callers will hear music while they are on hold. People on hold (including you) won’t be able to see or hear anyone else on the call.

You can download the updated app here from Google Play Store.