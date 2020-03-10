Microsoft Teams is now used by 91 of the 100 largest companies in the US

Back in July 2019, Microsoft announced that Teams collaboration service has reached 13 million daily active users. Later in November 2019, Microsoft announced that Teams has reached 20 million active users, a 7 million increase in just about 4 months. On the other hand, Slack announced last October that it has 12 million active users. Today, Microsoft has revealed an interesting stat around Microsoft Teams.

91 of the U.S.’s 100 largest companies is now using Microsoft Teams.

To counter Microsoft’s numbers around Teams, Slack mentioned that engagement level of its service is much better when compared to Teams.

Among Slack’s paid customers, users spend more than 9 hours a day connected to their service, including spending about 90 minutes a day actively using Slack.

Slack 5+ billion actions weekly on average during a typical work week – that’s customers doing things like writing messages, reading messages, uploading and commenting on files, performing searches and interacting with an app.

In a survey of U.S.-based users, 87% said that Slack improved communication and collaboration inside their organization.

Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, most organizations are recommending their employees to work from home. This move have resulted in increased usage of communication tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Hangouts and others. Today, Microsoft shared some new stats regarding Microsoft Teams usage in China, check them out below.

Microsoft saw a 500 percent increase in usage of Teams meetings, calling, and conferences.

Microsoft saw a 200 percent increase in Teams usage on mobile devices.

Source: Fastcompany