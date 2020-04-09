Microsoft announces unprecedented spike in Teams usage around the world

Last month, Microsoft said that it saw an unprecedented spike in Teams usage with more than 44 million daily users. In addition to announcing new features coming soon to Teams, Microsoft today shared some new usage numbers regarding Teams. As expected, Microsoft reported record usage of Teams service around the world. Find the highlights below.
- A new daily record of 2.7 billion meeting minutes in one day, a 200 percent increase from 900 million on March 16.
- There are 183,000 tenants in 175 countries using Teams for Education.
- People are turning on video in Teams meetings two times more.
- Total video calls in Teams grow by over 1,000 percent in the month of March.
- People in Norway and the Netherlands turn on video most, with about 60 percent of calls including video. People in Australia use video in meetings 57 percent of the time, Italy 53 percent, Chile 52 percent, Switzerland 51 percent, and Spain 49 percent. Meanwhile people in the U.K., Canada, and Sweden use video 47 percent of the time and people in Mexico and the U.S. use it 41 percent and 38 percent respectively.
- The number of Stream videos in Teams per week has increased over five times in the last month with hundreds of hours of video uploaded per minute.
- From March 1–
31, the average time between a person’s first use of Teams and last use of Teams each day increased by over one hour.
- The number of weekly Teams mobile users grew more than 300 percent from early February to March 31.
- Engagement in Teams on mobile devices has increased exponentially in several regions most impacted by the crisis including Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.
- Despite some employees returning to work, there are still more than two times the number new Teams users each day in China compared to end of January.
- The number of daily active Teams users in China also continues to grow week over week.
You can read about these stats from the source link below.
Source: Microsoft
