Microsoft Teams now has 44 million daily active users

In November 2019, Microsoft announced that Teams has reached 20 million active users. Today, Microsoft announced that 32 million people around the world are using Microsoft Teams on a daily basis. In the last 4 months, 12 million new users have joined Teams. Microsoft specifically mentioned that these 32 million users had meaningful engagement with Teams, not just signing in.

Microsoft also highlighted that 93 of the Fortune 100 organizations are using Teams. 14 Microsoft Teams customers including Ernst & Young, SAP, and Continental AG have more than 100,000 employees actively using Teams. Accenture, a global IT services company, has deployed Teams for its 440,000 employees.

Slack recently revealed that its average paid user spends more than nine hours each workday connected to Slack, including around 90 minutes of active use. That adds up to more than 5 billion actions taken each week in Slack.

Update:

Microsoft has shared an updated number regarding Teams usage. Teams now has 44 million daily active users.

We have seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage, and now have more than 44 million daily users, a figure that has grown by 12 million in just the last seven days. And those users have generated over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams each day this week.

Source: Microsoft