Here are the new features, enhancements coming to Teams next month

Teams is expected to get more than 20 new features and improvements next month, including the rollout of its new Teams Premium add-on.

What makes Teams interesting is its continuous development through the new features Microsoft is introducing to it. And we’re not just talking about one or two. The communication app is one of Microsoft’s well-loved products that always get a rich number of feature additions every month. As a matter of fact, just this month alone, it has eight features in general availability now rolling out to customers, and there are three already fully released. Even more, the number of these features might soon increase before January ends as 11 of the new Teams capabilities are still under development, though labeled to get their general availability this month. And in February, more are coming.

According to the latest Microsoft 365 roadmap, Teams users can expect over 20 new features next month, including the new Teams Premium, which will bring several new advanced capabilities. Aside from that, other things coming to the communication platform include the Class and Lecture Meeting Templates for the Teams Education platform, profile card expanded view, Virtual Appointments calendar level analytics, and more. Here is the complete list of the features coming in February, alongside their short descriptions.