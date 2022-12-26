Microsoft working on expanded view for Teams profile cards

Microsoft is working on a new feature for Teams to enable users to expand Teams profile cards so that they can get a “richer view of a person’s profile, such as their contact data, custom properties, and their LinkedIn information.” The expanded view for profile cards on Teams, however, will be available to desktop users only.

Teams is Microsoft’s communication platform and is also part of the Microsoft 365 subscription. It is also available for free to mobile and Windows 11 users, but the free version is not the one businesses would choose for communication in most cases. The expanded view for profile cards on Teams is an attempt to get richer information about a person’s profile with just a simple click.

On Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the company described the feature as follows:

With the expanded view of the profile card, users will now be able to see a richer view of a person’s profile, such as their contact data, custom properties, and their LinkedIn information. This expansion also enables the user to view richer organization chart information about the person they are interacting with, without leaving the context they are in.

Microsoft is aiming to release the feature for Teams desktop users in February of next year, but the exact date of its release is not available on the roadmap page. The said functionality has a feature ID of 109526 on the roadmap page, so it is easy for anyone to track its progress by visiting the page.

