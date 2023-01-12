Microsoft to move some current Microsoft 365 Teams features to its Premium add-on in Feb

Bad news: some of the current Teams features under the Microsoft 365 subscription will soon be moved to the Teams Premium add-on. This means users will need to pay extra to continue using them once the Premium officially rolls out next month.

“With the general release of Teams Premium, some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to Teams Premium licenses,” confirms Microsoft. “To allow your users to keep using these features, you’ll need to purchase and assign Teams Premium licenses.”

Many probably thought that the birth of Teams Premium would only bring more advanced features to the service. In the past months, Microsoft even detailed all of these new capabilities. However, the Redmond company now reveals that part of the Premium rollout in February is charging more for some of the current features available in Teams that comes with the Microsoft 365 subscription. As a consolation, nonetheless, Microsoft will provide additional 30 days to let users continue to use them. After the period ends, tenants will have to soon opt for the Teams Premium add-on.

According to Microsoft, the features that will be moved to Premium include:

Live translated captions

Timeline markers in Teams meeting recordings for when a user left or joined meetings

Custom organization Together mode scenes

Virtual Appointments: SMS notifications

Virtual Appointments: Organizational analytics in the Teams admin center

Virtual Appointments: Scheduled queue view

What do you think about this new move from Microsoft? Let us know in the comment section.