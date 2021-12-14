Back in March, Microsoft announced that they will soon add support for End-to-end encryption for Teams calls. After testing the feature in preview over the past few months, Microsoft today announced the general availability of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for ad hoc 1:1 Teams VoIP calls. If E2EE is enabled, the following features won’t be available during a call:

Recording

Live caption and transcription

Call transfer (blind, safe, and consult)

Call Park

Call Merge

Cal Companion and transfer to another device

Add participant to make the one-to-one call a group call

To support customer security and compliance requirements, IT will have full control of who can use E2EE in the organization. E2EE can be enabled for the whole organization or just a subset of users.

The feature is available on the latest version of the Teams desktop client for Windows or Mac.

Read all the details in Microsoft’s blog post here.