Microsoft announces End-to-end encryption (E2EE) and multigeo support for Teams

Microsoft today announced that End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1:1 Teams calls will be available in preview in the first half of 2021 for commercial customers.

To help customers meet their security and compliance requirements, Microsoft Teams will offer this E2EE feature as an additional option for conducting sensitive online conversations.

For example, a call from an IT admin giving an employee her password over Teams could be conducted with E2EE.

At start, customers will have the ability to enable E2EE for 1:1 unscheduled Teams calls. In the future, Microsoft will expand it to scheduled calls and online meetings.

Microsoft today also announced that Teams multigeo support will be generally available in the first half of 2021. With multigeo support for Teams data, organizations will have control over the location of specific data centers where their Teams data is stored.

Source: Microsoft