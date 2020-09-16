Report: Microsoft will release an improved Surface Pro X with new SQ2 processor next month

Qualcomm recently announced the successor to its Snapdragon 8cx compute platform for PCs. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will deliver better performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology. Today, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is planning to release an improved Surface Pro X with new SQ2 processor. The new SQ2 processor will be based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset and will deliver better performance.

Windows Central also mentioned that the new improved Surface Pro X will be available in standard platinum color option along with Keyboard Type Cover in various colors.

The new improved Surface Pro X is expected to be available in October along with the affordable Surface Laptop codenamed Sparti. The entry-level model of this affordable Surface Laptop will come with a 12.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 64GB storage. And this model is expected to be priced somewhere between $500 and $600.

Source: WindowsCentral