Report: Microsoft will release an improved Surface Pro X with new SQ2 processor next month

by Pradeep

 

surface pro x

Qualcomm recently announced the successor to its Snapdragon 8cx compute platform for PCs. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will deliver better performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology. Today, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is planning to release an improved Surface Pro X with new SQ2 processor. The new SQ2 processor will be based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset and will deliver better performance.

Windows Central also mentioned that the new improved Surface Pro X will be available in standard platinum color option along with Keyboard Type Cover in various colors.

The new improved Surface Pro X is expected to be available in October along with the affordable Surface Laptop codenamed Sparti. The entry-level model of this affordable Surface Laptop will come with a 12.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 64GB storage. And this model is expected to be priced somewhere between $500 and $600.

Source: WindowsCentral

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments