Report: Microsoft is working on an affordable Surface Laptop with 12.5-inch display

Surface Laptop is a premium thin and light laptop from Microsoft. Right now, Surface Laptop lineup starts at $999 and goes all the way up to $2799. Today, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is working on an affordable Surface Laptop codenamed Sparti. The entry-level model of this affordable Surface Laptop will come with a 12.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 64GB storage. And this model is expected to be priced somewhere between $500 and $600.

Similar to the Surface Go, this upcoming Surface Laptop Sparti will not compromise on the device quality to achieve the lower price point. Microsoft is expected to launch this new Surface Laptop along with other new Surface devices in October this year.

Source: Windows Central