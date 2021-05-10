Deal Alert: Save $300 on Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and new Platinum finish

Last year, Microsoft announced the updated Surface Pro X device that offers better performance with the new SQ2 processor and new Platinum finish, in addition to the usual Black. Also, this updated Surface Pro X delivers up to 15 hours of battery life. You can now get a massive $300 discount on this updated Surface Pro X from Microsoft Store.

Tech Specs:

The Surface Pro X comes with an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display for great visual experience. With built-in HD webcams backed by Studio Mics, Dolby Audio, and Gigabit LTE, Surface Pro X is great for meetings on the go.

You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.