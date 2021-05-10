Deal Alert: Save $300 on Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and new Platinum finish

by Pradeep

 

Last year, Microsoft announced the updated Surface Pro X device that offers better performance with the new SQ2 processor and new Platinum finish, in addition to the usual Black. Also, this updated Surface Pro X delivers up to 15 hours of battery life. You can now get a massive $300 discount on this updated Surface Pro X from Microsoft Store.

Tech Specs:

The Surface Pro X comes with an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display for great visual experience. With built-in HD webcams backed by Studio Mics, Dolby Audio, and Gigabit LTE, Surface Pro X is great for meetings on the go.

You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments