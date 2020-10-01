Microsoft announced improved Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and new Platinum finish

Microsoft today announced the improved Surface Pro X device that delivers better performance and comes in a new Platinum finish. Apart from the new SQ2 processor and new color, all other things remain the same. Also, the Surface Pro X Keyboards are now available in three new colors: Ice Blue, Poppy Red, and Platinum, in addition to Black.

Microsoft also announced software improvements for both the improved Surface Pro X and the older Surface Pro X. Microsoft mentioned that Surface Pro X now delivers up to 15 hours of battery life. New Microsoft 365 applications optimized for Windows on ARM such as

Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams deliver improved performance and reliability.

Tech Specs:

The Surface Pro X comes with an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display for great visual experience. With built-in HD webcams backed by Studio Mics, Dolby Audio, and Gigabit LTE, Surface Pro X is great for meetings on the go.

The new improved Surface Pro X configurations start at $1499.99 and they are now available for pre-order today in select markets and will be available for purchase starting October 13th.

Surface Pro X price list:

Consumer (with Windows 10 Home)

Surface Pro X – SQ 1/8/128, $999 USD

Surface Pro X – SQ 1/8/256, $1,299 USD

Surface Pro X – SQ 2/16/256, $1,499 USD

Surface Pro X – SQ 2/16/512, $1,799 USD

Commercial (with Windows 10 Pro)

Surface Pro X – SQ 1/8/128, $1,099 USD

Surface Pro X – SQ 1/8/256, $1,399 USD

Surface Pro X – SQ 2/16/256, $1,599 USD

Surface Pro X – SQ 2/16/512, $1,899 USD

Source: Microsoft