Check out Microsoft’s latest marketing campaign to promote Surface products

Today, Microsoft unveiled a new marketing campaign titled “Original by design” to promote its Surface lineup. As the name suggests, Microsoft wants to highlight the original design of Surface products.

We are inspired by you – a collective of originals who create, inspire, and shape the world around you in your own unique way. That’s why Surface is designed to fuel originality in all of us. Inspiration can come from anywhere. Originality is where you take it.

When you visit the campaign website https://www.weareoriginalbydesign.com/, you will be able to purchase skins to customize your Surface products. Microsoft has partnered with dbrand for the skins.

Microsoft yesterday announced Surface Laptop 4 with improved performance, battery life and more. If you’re planning to purchase the Surface Laptop 4, you can place a pre-order now as you’ll get the Surface Earbuds worth $199.99 for free. You can buy pre-order the Surface Laptop 4 here from Microsoft.