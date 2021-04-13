Microsoft officially announces Surface Laptop 4 with several improvements

Microsoft today officially announced the new Surface Laptop 4. As we already know, the Surface Laptop 4 features the same design, details, and materials as the Surface Laptop 3. Surface Laptop 4 will be available in Alcantara or metal finishes in a variety of colors including the new Ice Blue finish. You can read about other improvements in Surface Laptop 4 below.

Surface Laptop 4 offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible low-light capability and a studio microphone array.

Surface Laptop 4 offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores).

Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999.99 USD and is available to order today in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks. Microsoft will begin shipping April 15. In the US, customers who pre-order Surface Laptop 4 through microsoft.com or BestBuy before April 15 will receive Surface Earbuds for free.

Source: Microsoft