We reported two weeks ago that Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds have been approved for sale by the US FCC.

Now the user manual for the Microsoft Surface Earbuds is available to peruse.

The Surface Earbuds have been approved in January and according to the documentation are 25mm x 25mm x 19.9mm big. The manual reveals that the earpiece will be interchangeable, with small, medium and large versions available.

The manual also confirms how the swipe gestures will work. You can double-tap to play, pause, answer or hang up a call, swipe forwards and backwards to skip music tracks and swipe up and down to adjust the volume. A touch and hold will activate your voice assistant.

Microsoft announced the new Surface Earbuds in October last year, and delayed them into 2020 in November last year.

Surface Earbuds are truly wireless earbuds that work with any Bluetooth device and come with dual mic array and 24 hours of battery life. It will also work with digital assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The responsive touch surface enables intuitive gestures like tap, touch, and swipe.

During the event, Microsoft announced that Surface Earbuds will be available for $249, though online retailers have listed it for a lot less.

Tech specs of Surface Earbuds:

Via the WC