Microsoft releases Surface Duo December 2022 updates highlighting fix for Duo 2 call issues

Microsoft released updates for Surface Duo (1st Gen) and Surface Duo 2 last Thursday, bringing the software version number of the devices to 2022.819.16 and 2022.819.57, respectively. Both deliver traditional Android monthly security updates, though the Surface Duo 2 will get an additional fix addressing the earlier bug causing problematic call experiences to users.

It can be recalled that after offering the Android 12L update, Duo device owners started getting a long list of issues. One of them was the prominent issue regarding a bug that resulted in problematic calls. Specifically, it caused users to experience the premature ending of outgoing calls and incoming calls being directed to voicemail. This will be one of the biggest highlights for the December 2022 release of Surface Duo 2 devices.

As for Surface Duo (1st Gen), Microsoft doesn’t provide the exact details of its December 2022 2022.819.16 update. Nonetheless, here is the exact changelog of it alongside Surface Duo 2’s.