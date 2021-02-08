We posted earlier today that Microsoft is planning to offer a huge $400 discount on the Surface Duo device at the end of this week.

It turns out you do not have to wait that long, as Best Buy has already started their own sale, and have gone one better by offering an additional $50 off with activation.

This means you can pick up a 128 GB Surface Duo for only $949.99 with activation, or $999 unlocked.

The $256 GB model is also available for $1049.99 with activation or $1099.99 unlocked.

The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.

Introducing revolutionary new ways to use a mobile device thanks to an innovative 360° hinge, two screens, and apps that seamlessly work together. Do one better.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can grab the deal right now at Best Buy here.

via the WC