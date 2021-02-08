surface duo ad 2

Microsoft is planning to offer a huge $400 discount on the Surface Duo device later this week. The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.

Introducing revolutionary new ways to use a mobile device thanks to an innovative 360° hinge, two screens, and apps that seamlessly work together. Do one better.

The full specs include:

ScreenDual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px
ProcessorQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB or 256 GB
Network4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM
Operating SystemAndroid 10
Size/Weight145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g
Battery3577mAh
Camera11MP, f/2.0
Price$1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can grab the deal at Microsoft Store here on Friday.

