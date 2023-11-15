Microsoft Surface discount can save you hundreds of dollars this holiday season

Have you been longing for a Microsoft Surface discount this holiday season? If that’s so, we may have some good news for you.

Microsoft had a field day earlier this year when they announced a line-up of new Surface devices: the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Laptop Go 3. The good news now: these devices and a bunch of others are going on sale this holiday season.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a small and lightweight laptop with a touchscreen and fingerprint power button, perfect for high-mobility users. The Surface Laptop Studio 2, on the other hand, will have powerful processors (either a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H or i7-13800H chips) and three RAM options at 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB.

All offers will begin starting tomorrow November 16 on Microsoft Store. Besides these two new devices, Microsoft is also cutting prices for Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Go 3, and some of its accessories.

Plus there will also be discounts on select Xbox Series X / S consoles and games ahead of Black Friday. The Redmond-based tech giant is also running a giveaway for the world’s first edible Xbox controller and Willy Wonka-themed Xbox Series X this holiday season.