Microsoft Stream mobile apps get a major update with several new features

Microsoft Stream is a cloud service for enterprise video content with deep integration across Office 365. Recently, Microsoft Stream mobile apps received a major update on iOS and Android platforms. This new update comes with several new features including the ability to record real-time video, annotations support, and more. Find the full list of new features that are part of this update below.

harness the power of your camera to record real-time video

swap between rear- and front-facing cameras while recording

annotate before, during, or after a recording

make stickers from photos

view clips in chronological order

drag-n-drop any clip to your recording to stitch into a new order

trim to shorten the overall length

access all uploaded videos from your company’s servers through the app

You can download the updated Microsoft Stream app for iOS here and Android here.