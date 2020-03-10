Microsoft Stream mobile apps get a major update with several new features

Microsoft Stream is a cloud service for enterprise video content with deep integration across Office 365. Recently, Microsoft Stream mobile apps received a major update on iOS and Android platforms. This new update comes with several new features including the ability to record real-time video, annotations support, and more. Find the full list of new features that are part of this update below.
- harness the power of your camera to record real-time video
- swap between rear- and front-facing cameras while recording
- annotate before, during, or after a recording
- make stickers from photos
- view clips in chronological order
- drag-n-drop any clip to your recording to stitch into a new order
- trim to shorten the overall length
- access all uploaded videos from your company’s servers through the app
You can download the updated Microsoft Stream app for iOS here and Android here.
Comments