Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 now available from Microsoft Store on Windows 11

Microsoft Visual Studio Community 2019

With Windows 11, Windows developers can publish any kind of app to the Microsoft Store, regardless of app framework and packaging technology – such as Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, Java and even Progressive Web Apps. Microsoft already announced that full Office suite is coming to Microsoft Store along with several popular 3rd party apps. Today, Microsoft announced the availability of Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 in Microsoft Store for Windows 11.

If you are a Windows Insider running Windows 11, you can now download both these apps for free from the revamped Microsoft Store.

Source: Scott Hanselman

