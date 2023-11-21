Microsoft starts rolling out Copilot in Windows Preview for Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 Build 19045.3757 (KB5032278) has been released to the Release Preview Channel for Windows Insiders using version 22H2. This update introduces Copilot in Windows as a preview feature for Windows 10 Home and Pro editions devices.

To access Copilot in Windows, users need to navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, turn on “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available,” and then Check for updates, Microsoft mentioned.

It is a button on the right side of the taskbar. When clicked, it expands into a panel that provides suggestions and assistance based on the user’s current activity. For example, suppose the user is writing an email. In that case, Copilot may suggest relevant words or phrases to help them complete their message.

Regarding availability, the Copilot in Windows feature will gradually roll out through Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) over the following months, allowing eligible users to experience this functionality.

At present, Copilot in Windows is incompatible with taskbars positioned vertically on the right or left sides of the screen. It will only appear when the taskbar is located horizontally at the top or bottom of the screen. Apart from this, there are a few known issues, such as potential instability when using the Refresh button while using the Copilot experience, encountering crashes when clicking on links within the Copilot experience, or closing either Microsoft Edge or Copilot itself.

Devices running on Windows 10 Pro edition and managed by organizations won’t be part of the initial rollout for version 22H2. Similarly, devices running on Windows 10 Enterprise and Education edition and on version 22H2 won’t be included in the first phase of the rollout.

Despite the known issues, Copilot is a valuable tool for Windows 10 users. I appreciate Microsoft’s continued support for their users.